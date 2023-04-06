LINDEN, Texas - A Texas Civil Right's group is searching for answers in the murder of three girls in Cass County.
The New Black Panther Nation says they're demanding justice for the three sisters whose bodies were found in a pond last summer.
The case has now been officially ruled a homicide.
"We don't know who killed these babies, but we want to know and we want the killer to know that the country will respond to this," said Quanell X, New Black Panther Nation.
The autopsy report released by the District Attorney's office last month showed that the girls died of strangulation and they had cuts on their faces.
Authorities say the three siblings were reported missing on July 29 by a relative who was watching the kids while their mother was working.
The three girls identified as, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were found the next day in a pond off Highway 77 outside of Atlanta.
The pond was about 200 yards from the girl's house.
The New Black Panther Nation based out of Houston says they want to see the FBI get involved in the investigation.
"A cold blooded child murderer is still among you. We don't understand why the investigating agencies in this case have not demanded that the FBI get involved," said Quanell X.
"It's been hard for me and family because we all want answers. We all want to know what happened," said Shommaonique Wickerson, mother of the three girls.
Authorities say the girl's had three siblings that were located inside the home unharmed.
Investigators have been have been speaking with witnesses and DNA testing is ongoing.
The Texas Rangers, the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Cass County D.A.'s office are asking for the public's help for more information that could lead to an arrest.