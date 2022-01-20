BATON ROUGE, La. - With Louisiana’s White population on the decline, and its Black population growing, the state Legislature must include additional majority-minority state House and Senate districts in the upcoming redistricting session, a coalition of civil rights organizations argued in a letter Wednesday.
“Failure to do so may lead to costly and unnecessary litigation,” they warned.
According to the latest Census data, over 33% of Louisiana’s population identifies as Black. But among the 144 seats in the state Legislature, only 37 are held by Black lawmakers – or just under 26% of members.
Much of those districts are packed with Black voters. And for Black voters dispersed elsewhere, chances of electing their candidate of choice are slim to none, constituting a “dilution” of their electoral power, the civil rights groups argued.
If the state Legislature approves a map without boosting minority representation, it could violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the federal law that prohibits minority vote dilution, according to Chris Kaiser, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana.
“If you know there’s vote dilution going on, and you know how to remedy it, a failure to do so is a choice,” Kaiser said.
When evaluating a potential Section 2 violation, courts must first determine whether it’s even possible to draw additional majority-minority districts.
The civil rights group answered that question in their letter Thursday, attaching a proposal that would increase minority representation in the Senate by four seats and the House by nine seats.
“This a roadmap to compliance,” Kaiser said. “The plans that we put forward are meant to be illustrative. We’re not making the assertion that these are the only maps possible.”
Over the last decade, Louisiana’s population grew by a modest 2.74%, fueled primarily by growth in minority communities. The Black population in Louisiana increased by 3.78% while the White population decreased by 6.3%.
Until now, much of the conversation around redistricting has focused on the prospect of creating a second majority-minority congressional district. Indeed, on his monthly radio show Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, reiterated that “if it can be done, it should be done," though he noted that with the Republican-dominated Legislature in control, it will be politically difficult to achieve.
Edwards, who can veto the Legislature's maps, also said he won't accept "retrogression" in Black representation in the House and Senate, though he didn't comment on adding additional seats.
State Rep. Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans Democrat and vice chair of the House committee charged with redrawing maps, said he'd like to see three or four more Black representatives in the state House.
