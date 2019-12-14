SHREVEPORT, La- The life and legacy of Dr. C.O. Simpkins was celebrated Saturday by family, friends and civic leaders at Galilee Baptist Church.
Simpkins was a civil rights activist, dentist, and former state representative.
He was also a founding member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and first African-American to run for mayor in Shreveport in 1990.
Known to many as the father of the civil rights movement for Shreveport those who knew him best tribute toward the civil rights icon.
“He didn’t have to what he did,” eulogist and longtime friend Dr. Harry Blake said. “He had his house, he could educate his children but he was concerned about everybody’s children.
“He taught me whatever you do in life you do your best and once you've done the best you have to ask yourself what more can I do," Simpkins' daughter, Judge Cheri Simpkins said.
"I am where I am and our city is where it is in no small part because of the sacrifices he made and the example he set for all of us," Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said.
Local advocate Craig Lee says its important future generations are taught the sacrifices made by Dr. C.O. Simpkins and others.
“It should be a challenge for everybody to get up, stand up and do something to help improve Shreveport as well,” Lee said.
President of the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition Reverend C.E. McLain announced Saturday that the new civil rights museum will be located at the old Galilee Baptist Church on Common Street. It will have a room dedicated to Simpkins' life and legacy.