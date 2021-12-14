From left at lectern, National civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump answers a question as Latoyia Porter watches at a news conference Monday Dec. 13, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Activists and community leaders to announce plans to file a lawsuit against the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services on behalf of his client, who was a minor during the years of alleged sexual abuse that she and her younger sister endured while under DCFS care. The alleged sexual abuse was committed by wealthy white men, including accused rapist John Mack. (Photo by Bill Fieg, The Advocate)