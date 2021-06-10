SHREVEPORT, La -- An icon in the nation's civil rights movement is coming back to his hometown of Shreveport. David Dennis wants to inspire a new generation of grassroots activism just in time for Juneteenth, which is the celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.
Dennis was a student leader and one of the organizers of the Freedom Riders in the 1960's.
He'll join a workshop on community activism on Friday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Little Union Baptist Church on Milam Street.
Then on Saturday, June 19 -- which is Juneteenth -- he'll also host A Conversation With David Dennis. That starts at 10:30 a.m. at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church on Saint Vincent Avenue.
Several local organizations planned the community meetings. Activist Hersy Jones says advancements for African Americans from the civil rights movement "were the result of blood, sweat and tears from grassroots leaders like David Dennis.
"So that's what we hope Mr. Dennis will reignite in our community," Jones continued. "That there won't be an attitude that looks to say what people haven't done, but there'll be an inward look to say what I haven't done, and what I can do."
The meetings next weekend are open to the public.