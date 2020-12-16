BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Two people are dead following an early morning crash of a civilian aircraft on Barksdale Air Force Base.
The Bossier coroner is on the scene.
"At this time, the site has been secured and is going to be transferred over to either the FAA or the NTSB to continue the investigation process from here," said Col. Mark Dmytryszyn of the 2nd Bomb Wing, who is the base commander at Barksdale.
The identities of the pilot and passenger have not been released. Next of kin notifications have not been made.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on the Barksdale Air Force Base's east reservation, the base said in a news release.
"It is not excessively dense but it is a low-volume, low-population area," Col. Dmytryszyn said. "We use it predominately for oil and natural gas exploration as well as some timber farming."
The crash was reported when local air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the airplane. The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m. and first responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation.
Personnel from the base, with assistance from Bossier Parish authorities, located the aircraft at approximately 8:25 a.m.
Bossier sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said patrol units and a drone were used to locate the crash site in a wooded area.
The scene was secured and the incident is currently under investigation.
"At this time, we do pass them on our condolences," Col. Dmytryszyn said. "Our heartfelt sorrows are with the family."