CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. - A Claiborne Parish child who wandered away from his home Monday morning along with an older child has died of an animal attack, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
De Angelo Manning, 17 months old, was found dead north of Kendrick Springs Road, which is about a half-mile from his home in the 100 block of Winkler Road. An autopsy will be performed but his death was attributed to an animal attack. The type of animal was not identified in the news release.
De Angelo and a 4-year-old were reported missing from their home around 10 a.m. The relationship between the two children was not disclosed.
Deputies arrived less than 15 minutes later and began a search. The older child was found at about 10:30 a.m. The child was treated by Pafford EMS for minor scratches and released to a guardian.
Deputies were joined by state troopers, volunteer firemen, the David Wade Correctional Center K-9 offiers and private citizens in the continuing search for De Angelo. His body was found about noon in an area where timber had been recently harvested.
The investigation into the death is ongoing.