No charges have been filed in an accidental shooting that injured a nine-year-old girl in Claiborne Parish over the holiday weekend, according to Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey.
The child was reportedly shot with a .22 caliber gun by her younger brother during a target practice session on Green Road, shortly after 1 p.m., Saturday.
"All we know at this time is that a nine-year-old was shot by her younger brother," Bailey told KTBS. "I have a detective en route to University Health Hospital (LSU) in Shreveport to investigate."
Bailey said the child was not transported by an emergency helicopter due to weather conditions, which restricted the chopper's landing, but was instead taken to the hospital by ambulance. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.