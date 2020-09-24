SHREVEPORT, La. – A 72-year-old Claiborne Parish constable has been indicted by the federal grand jury.
Acting U. S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said William Earl Maddox of Haynesville was charged with selling and misbranding illegal supplements online and in stores.
Maddox also faces two counts of mail fraud, three counts of misbranding of a drug with intent to defraud or deceive, and seven counts of wire fraud.
According to the indictments returned Wednesday, Maddox sold supplements in capsules and advertising them to be all-natural herbal supplements to treat impotence.
The indictments allege that Maddox obtained green capsules in unlabeled blister packs in the mail from foreign countries, including China, but failed to list several of the ingredients including propinionate, an anabolic steroid and a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
The indictments further alleges that when customers purchased these products, payment was made to the PayPal business account for Middle Marketing, LLC, which was Maddox’s company.
Maddox would then ship the capsules to customers using the U. S. Postal Service.
If convicted, Maddox faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on the mail and wire fraud counts and up to 3 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, on the misbranding of a drug with intent to defraud or deceive counts in the indictment.