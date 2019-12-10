HOMER, La. — Parish and state authorities are providing few details Tuesday about a homicide investigation in Claiborne Parish.
Sheriff Ken Bailey referred questions to the state police.
“I can confirm that we are investigating a fatality in Claiborne Parish and with it being an open investigation, no other details are available at this time,” LSP spokesperson Trooper Brent Hardy told KTBS Tuesday.
Sources tell KTBS the victim, a white male, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on state Highway 146, an area known to locals as the White Lightning.
The initial call about 2:30 a.m. to the sheriff’s office was the man was involved in a hit and run.
His body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark., for autopsy.