HOMER, La. – A Claiborne Parish man has filed a civil suit in federal against the town of Homer, its police chief and several officers, alleging excessive use of force during a stop.
Gregory Moak, of Athens, is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.
Moak filed the lawsuit on Feb. 14 and named the city, Police Chief Van McDaniel, officers Arnold Stevens and Ted Robinson and an unnamed officer as plaintiffs.
A call to McDaniel for comment was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Moak said he was beaten and tased on Dec. 5 after leaving a friend’s home. He was stopped in the driveway by Stevens. Moak said he complied with orders given by Stevens, who suspected him of theft and drug possession.
McDaniel, Robinson and the unidentified officer arrived as Moak was in the back seat of Stevens’ car. Moak said he was pulled out and thrown to the ground handcuffed as he was questioned more.
Moak said as he refused to confess to the crimes and that’s when the officers started attacking him. Moak alleged he was “tased beyond belief,” and forced to the ground as the officers screamed for him to spit out drugs, which he said he did not have.
Moak also said one officer pointed a taser at his face and head. He alleged the “beating” was “so severe” that he thought he was seconds away from dying.
A woman who witnessed the incident take place in her yard shouted, “No, no, no, y’all are not going to kill this white boy in my yard,” Moak said in his lawsuit.
He also said another concerned citizen who witnessed the attack went to the police department’s chaplain to express his displeasure and was “frightful” that Moak may die and his family should be contacted.
Officers arrested Moak on charges of resisting an officer, theft and entering and remaining after being forbidden. All charges have been dismissed except for the entering and remaining charge.
Moak said the attack was “clearly excessive” and in violation of police standards.