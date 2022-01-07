HOMER, La - A Homer man is behind bars Friday after officers when to his home with two arrest warrants, which then led to a four-hour standoff.
Mark Anthony Shevers Jr., 24, faces two counts of domestic abuse with child endangerment. Other charges are pending.
The standoff began about 2 p.m. Thursday and lasted four hours until he was arrested around 6 p.m., according to Police Chief Van McDaniel.
Shevers barricaded himself in the house with an AK-47 before escaping, leading to officers chasing him for two blocks before detaining him. Officers are still looking for the rifle.