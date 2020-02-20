HOMER, La. -- A Claiborne Parish educator is in jail, accused of having inappropriate relationships with students.
Louisiana State Police arrested Summerfield High School Principal Brian Biggs, 54, Thursday morning on a charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, production of pornography involving juveniles and 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. Biggs was booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
"Claiborne Parish School Board is shocked and saddened to hear about the arrest made today. We are working cooperatively with the Louisiana State Police in the investigation. Because this is a personnel issue, the district is unable to provide any further details. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority," Claiborne Parish Superintendent William Kennedy said in a statement.
The investigation started this month when the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) received a complaint from concerned parents alleging Biggs acted inappropriately with their child on a social media website. Investigators learned Biggs was used the internet to engage in sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials, and requested inappropriate images, according to a release from Troop G spokesman Trooper Brent Hardy.
That led to an arrest warrant for Biggs, along with a search warrant for his home and social media accounts.
Troopers were assisted early Thursday morning by the Department of Homeland Security, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Marshal’s Office in arresting Biggs at his home.
Following the arrest, troopers notified the Claiborne Parish superintendent, and a secondary search was conducted at the school for other devices used by Biggs, Hardy said.
Biggs was an instructional supervisor at Claiborne Parish School District prior to being named as the Summerfield principal in July 2018. He was also previously employed as a principal in Plaquemines Parish.
State police investigators urge Summerfield parents to talk to their children. If you or someone you know has had inappropriate contact with Biggs online or in person, contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2733 or call Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.