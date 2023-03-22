HOMER, La. - In Claiborne Parish, the sheriff under fire after allegations he injured a man in Homer.
Community members prepared to hold a march Friday in effort to have him held accountable, but those plans changed. They say his actions on March 14 are an example of why he should not be in charge.
The march was planned after Sheriff Dowies allegedly severely injured Ladarious Curry, 35, who says he was an innocent bystander asked to help a friend at a home on Pearl Street in Homer.
The woman who lives there is married to a suspect involved in a shooting incident. Curry said he was asked to go to the home because she feared for her safety.
During the arrest, Curry said he was the one detained even though he was not the one officers were after. That's when he says things took a turn.
“In the midst of me being detained, I feel like I was racial profiled and mishandled just because I was a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Curry said.
Curry says Dowies arrived at the scene and treated him like a suspect.
"The sheriff, Sam Dowies, himself walked up on me being all arrogant … 'Is he in there!? Is he in there!?' … I said 'I don't know if he's in there. That ain't my job to know if he's in there. That's your job. You need to go see.' And he got to 'Well you know if he's in there I'm going to arrest you.' I said "You can’t arrest me for nothing cause I ain't did nothing!' And in the midst of that he got rude with me and started handling me kind of rough. He brushed me up against the wall and when he brushed me up against the wall, I guess he messed up my shoulder up," Curry said.
Curry said he made law enforcement aware of his injuries and says that's when he was transferred to a different police vehicle.
"They moved me from a sheriff's unit and put me in a Homer police unit and told the police department to take over. And all of the sudden he disappeared,” Curry said of Dowies.
Curry now wears a sling on his arm and says he's been to the hospital several times for extensive injuries to his shoulder. He also says he and his family have been on the receiving end of threats and pressure from the sheriff.
KTBS 3 News called Dowies to give him the opportunity to respond to these allegations. During that phone conversation, the sheriff denies knowing who Curry is or having any recollection of the incident:
Dowies' and his recollection of the incident is much different from Curry’s.
Dowies: "I have absolutely no idea what you're talking' about. … Ladarius who?
KTBS: "Ladarius Curry."
Dowies: "Okay. well, might need to get Ladarius Curry to a mental hospital and try to figure out what's wrong with him. … Tell Ladarius Curry if he's the one making these allegations, he is more than welcome to come me at my office on Monday morning and we'll sure sit down and talk about it, but I don't have any idea what he's talking about."
KTBS: “Are you able to tell me where you were around …”
Dowies: “Ma'am I’m not. Ma’am let me tell you something. Number 1, I have no respect for the news media. Number 2, I don’t know what you’re talking about. And I’m all over the place. … I’m the sheriff of Claiborne Parish and I’m all over, K? So, Ladarious Curry, if he's got some issue with me and Homer police about somewhere he was and somewhere he was mishandled, he needs to come sit down and talk to us."
Dowies: “I want you to know, I don't care what you're recording, or nothing okay because I don't have any faith in the news media. cause it's all fake news, okay?
KTBS: “Alright, thank you."
The sheriff’s account of events directly contradicts what witnesses saw, including Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel. He said he didn’t see the sheriff get rough with Curry, but he can confirm he was there.
"Sheriff Dowies came around me and parked somewhere right here in this general area,” McDaniel said outside the house on Pearl Street. “Had a detective with him … yes, I can verify it. I mean, he was standing right there on the carport. He had made mention of going to get his vest to put on."
Though recollections may vary, a march was planned to bring attention to the incident and call for the removal of the sheriff, when residents heard KTBS had contacted Dowies, the march was promptly canceled.
Neighbors on Pearl Street told KTBS repeated acts of intimidation and violence by law enforcement have instilled fear in their community.
While Curry's injuries have made it impossible to do his job as a truck driver, he is now focused on next steps. He says he will not be intimidated by Dowies and to take legal action.
This is not the first time either Dowies or his staff have been accused of excessive use of force.
A Claiborne Parish man filed a federal lawsuit March 14, alleging Dowies and his deputies threatened and groped him then slammed him into a door frame during an arrest. Last year, a man being booked into the Claiborne Detention Center said the warden hit him unprovoked in the back of the head.
But the Homer chief has been accused as well. An Athens man filed a federal lawsuit in February against McDaniel and two of his officers. The man says they used excessive force during a traffic stop.
Read more on these lawsuits at KTBS.com/InCaseYouMissedIt.