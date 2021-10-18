MINDEN, La. -- A Homer woman was sentenced Monday to serve time behind bars for her part in a deadly head-on crash two years ago.
District Judge Lane Pittard sentenced Cheryl Toney, 39, to five years in prison.
Toney was charged with vehicular homicide and two counts of negligent injuring for the May 2019 crash that claimed the life of John Hylan, 77, of Denton, Neb., and injured two other people.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 79 in Webster Parish. Toney crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by an 80-year-old Shreveport woman who survived the crash. Hylan, who was her passenger, died at the scene.
An elderly passenger in Toney's vehicle was also seriously injured.
Toney only received minor injuries and was arrested after being treated at the hospital.