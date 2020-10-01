HOMER, La. – Police Chief Van McDaniel said a month from now Homer residents could possibly see a delay in response times from his police officers after the sheriff’s office stops dispatching their calls and kicks the department off its radio frequency.
McDaniel is looking at options but is uncertain how he’ll handle the dilemma after getting a certified letter last week from attorney James Colvin Jr. stating he had been instructed to inform the chief about the change.
Coming up with a new radio system would be time-consuming. The systems are expensive and would take months to review what’s available, prepare bids and make purchases – that is if the town has the extra funds available near year’s end.
And as for the dispatching even if McDaniel chose the route of hiring addition personnel to handle 24-hour dispatching, that too, comes with a price tag.
Colvin’s letter offers no explanation for the sudden changes, which are slated to take effect Nov. 2, other than to say there is no cooperative endeavor agreement between the Homer Police Department and Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office or legal obligation requiring CPSO to provide the services. He described the long-standing arrangement between the two agencies as “purely gratuitous on the part of the CPSO.”
“The reasoning behind this is unclear, but as the chief of police I assure you that I am taking all necessary steps to assure that you will continue to receive the utmost professional law enforcement and public safety services you deserve,” McDaniel said.
Claiborne Sheriff Sam Dowies, who is only three months into his first term, said the changes are necessary in order for his department to stay within state guidelines. KTBS was unable to verify exactly how long the mutual understanding has been in place, but according to Dowies, it’s been at least 20 years.
“I got people that regulate us from the state of Louisiana coming in saying ‘y’all either gotta hire more people or do away with some of these calls and let these municipalities handle their own calls,’ which is what happens in every other parish except Claiborne,” Dowies said.
But KTBS did a quick check and learned the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatches nighttime calls for Arcadia and Ringgold, and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office dispatchers after-hour calls for Many, Zwolle, Fisher and Florien.
Because of Homer’s limited staffing, the Police Department does not have dispatchers who work at night. Instead, calls made to Homer PD are forwarded to the sheriff’s office which dispatches city officers to their calls.
Colvin’s letter tell McDaniel his department should stop forwarding the calls. That means people who call the Homer PD direct line won’t get an answer, regardless of their emergency or complaint.
“They will also transfer all 911 calls from within the city limits of Homer to the Homer Police Department, given my knowledge and experience in law-enforcement and public safety, this is of a grave concern to me, and other officials with extensive experience in the law enforcement and public safety profession,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said, that “although the letter states that CPSO was providing the services for the Homer Police Department, the statement is not entirely accurate, because these services are provided for the citizens, businesses, and visitors of this town and paid for, in part, by the 911 taxes that we all pay.”
According to Dowies, Homer police calls account for at least one-third of the dispatch call volume the sheriff’s office receives, while other police departments — Haynesville, Athens and Junction Police, which also use CPSO radio frequency and dispatch services, have far lower usage across the system.
Dowies is not changing the arrangement with those three police departments.
“If we take over a certain amount of calls we have to have a second dispatcher in our office. The previous sheriff went to the police department, fire department, etc. and tried to get them to help financially. … Everybody opted not to help and we are at the point now, where we either got to do it or we are going to be penalized,” Dowies said.
The sheriff also said the past administration was in violation but he did not provide specific information about the allegation.
Dowies said CPSO will continue to operate as the 911 base throughout the parish, including for Homer.
“We are still going to be the 911 dispatch. If we receive a 911 call and the caller needs a police officer, we'll ask their address and if they’re inside the city limits, we’re going to say hold please, and patch them through to the Homer Police Department and they’ll dispatch their own people,” Dowies said.