HAYNESVILLE, La. — Some parents and former students are calling for the firing of a Hayneville Jr/Sr High School English teacher after the educator allegedly made comments about her students on social media over the weekend.
According to the school district’s superintendent, an investigation into the matter is underway.
“I have been made aware of alleged misconduct and have begun an investigation. Because this is an employee matter, I cannot comment further at this time,” Claiborne Parish School District Superintendent William Kennedy told KTBS on Monday.
Many who read the posts appeared to be infuriated with Leigh Ann Gantt, an English teacher at Haynesville Jr/Sr High School, for allegedly posting disparaging remarks about Haynesville students on Facebook Saturday.
“I truly fear what this country will be in 5, 10, 15, 20 years because there is so little work ethic that I witness in my students. I wonder who will be the doctors and lawyers because overall I don’t see any of mine that will do another 7-8 years of school, internships, residences, fellowships, etc.
The mentality is why do I need to work when “the government” will pay me more. What they don’t consider is where does that “government” money comes from,” Gantt’s Facebook comment read.
Those showing concern over Gantt’s alleged behavior said the apology she offered in a follow-up status on Facebook is not enough to soothe the mental wounds caused by her comments. Some are calling for the school district to terminate her employment with the school district, while questioning her vows as an educator and ethics or lack of for students.
“I am making a public apology. … I generalize my students and I shouldn’t have. It was NEVER my intention to disrespect or offend. I am sorry. If you can’t accept that… unfriend me,” Gantt’s status read shortly after members of the community began weighing in on her comments about students.
As of early Monday, Gantt’s Facebook page could not be located on the social media site. However, screenshots of the comments continue to circulate across Facebook.