SHREVEPORT, La. - Clarkes Jewelers celebrated their 90th anniversary on Tuesday.
Its history began in 1931, when Gladys and Leroy Clarke opened the first store on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.
A proclamation was presented and a plaque was unveiled to be placed at the store's original location.
Today, the store is operated by the fourth generation of the Clarke family.
Over the last nine decades, the store has operated from six different locations in Shreveport. It's one of the longest operating retail stores in the city.