HAYNESVILLE, La. — Due to an issue involving a water line, classes will not resume Monday for Haynesville Junior/Senior High School students slated to return from the Thanksgiving holiday hiatus.
The cancellation was announced on Friday via the Claiborne Parish School District’s Facebook page. The closure will affect both face-to-face and virtual learning, according to the post.
"Haynesville Elementary, Homer schools and Summerfield will have school as usual and the buses will run. We will post a message around noon Monday to give an update on the repair of the water line,” said officials said in a post just before noon Friday.