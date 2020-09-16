SHREVEPORT, La - Hunters For The Hungry is asking Louisiana to make room in their freezer and donate protein to one of the multiple drop-off locations throughout the state for the Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2020 on Sunday.
Hunters For The Hungry (H4H) will accept any properly packaged, labeled and dated game, fish, or other protein at one of multiple drop-off locations throughout the state of Louisiana. Most drop-off locations will be ready and equipped to accept donations on Sunday, but it’s encouraged to visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to check the information on your community - dates and times may vary.
“Thanks to all of the sportsmen who shared and donated to Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2019, we set a new record by collecting over 30,000 pounds of protein through the state. This provided 120,000 meals to the needy,” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry.
With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H is able to pull together a successful statewide effort to provide for the five (5) major food banks in Louisiana. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected those who are faced with food insecurity and the food banks that serve them, but H4H is hopeful that the sportsmen of Louisiana will continue to care and share.
More drop-off locations have been added this year so H4H expects this Clean Out Your Freezer Day 2020, making it more convenient for all donors to find a location near them.
To find your local drop-off location’s date and times, visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com and click on “Freezer Day.” In Shreveport, The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is accepting donations this week through Saturday. They will not be accepting them on Sunday.