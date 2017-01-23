The National Weather Service in Shreveport says an EF2 tornado with winds between 111 and 135 mph ripped through northern Bossier Parish late Saturday afternoon.
The storm damaged around 29 homes and RVs, but luckily no one was seriously hurt.
The Bossier Sheriff's Office along with the Red Cross went door to door Sunday making sure people were okay.
The Plain Dealing area in Bossier Parish took some of the worst damage.
In Natchitoches, Louisiana, a handful of homes were also taken down.
"Things can be replaced but people cannot," storm victim Tracie Smith said.
Howard Johnson woke up to his home being ripped apart, then thrown in the river.
Now all he and his neighbors can do is clean up.
Trees have to be moved out of the way, and for the homes still standing, the roofs need to be hammered back together or tarped.
Many of the families don't know what's next and are taking each day one at a time.
Residents in Scottsville, Texas are recovering after a possible tornado swept through the small-town community Saturday afternoon.
Taking cover with his daughter, Walter Johnson says, the noise was deafening.
“Well first it sounded like a train,” Johnson said.
Thankful the storm spared his home, he says he is even more thankful that his next door neighbor survived after his mobile home was destroyed by the storm.
Uprooting trees and flattening homes, the storm carved a path through the center of Scottsville.
“First time we had one around here like that,” Johnson said.
Johnson says he is just happy everyone he knows made it out okay.
The storm left a big dent, but everyone's working hard to bounce back.
Local officials say they'll be helping anyone in need for as long as it takes to recover.
If you need help, call your local sheriff's office.