With Friday night’s storm came a lot of damage.
“We heard a crack noise and we were listening to the lightning and then we heard our tree lift up. We looked out the window, we saw it lift up, and then it fell and hit the other tree and then just took out the line. And then like 5 minutes later, this other tree with our neighbors fell down and took out the other part of the line. So it was kind of a stressful moment,” said Cameran Vincent, who is cleaning up after the storm.
That was the case for many people in the ArkLaTex around 1 to 2 a.m. Friday. Now, cleanup from those storms continues days later.
On Baltimore Avenue, a tree blocked people on a dead end road for days. It’s finally getting cleared. Neighbors nearby were also stuck.
“And we've just been working slowly to cut the tree back,” said Vincent.
“Then we were scared of these powerlines because they’re down, so we were scared to even drive the car over. So we were actually stuck here in the house,” said Jerry Brown, who is cleaning up after the storm.
Crews said power could be out for multiple days. Some estimates said it might be off until June 24.
“We can't do this here, but hopefully they get it on before then. At least I hope they get it on before then because it's hot,” said Brown.
Despite the loss of power and the damage, people are working together.
“We've been checking on them and we've been giving them ice. We've invited them over to our home in case they need a place to stay. So we have extra room for them. And then we have a bunch of families that have kids as well as us, so we've been trying to keep the kids occupied,” said Vincent.
The people in the area said they’re just glad everyone nearby made it through the storm without injuries.