SHREVEPORT, La. -- Six months after a devastating fire, cleanup of rubble that remains at the former Don's Seafood Restaurant remains on pause, while the contractor awaits licensing for approval to handle asbestos.
The clean up came to a halt last month when the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality flagged the contractor for not being licensed to handle asbestos.
The property owner, Mohammad Awwad, says the contractor he hired, M Ford Demolition and Construction, was recommended by the city of Shreveport. He says they're in the process of hiring a subcontractor to resume the job of debris removal. But they first have to get licensed by the state to handle asbestos.
"We're going to handle it," Awwad said.
The contractor, Max Ford, said, "It shouldn't be long. The job will continue."
Greg Langley, spokesman for the Louisiana DEQ, characterized the delay as "a paperwork problem."
Meantime, the cancer causing material remains scattered amid the bricks and steel that are piled up on the site.
Some of the debris has spilled over onto the road. Cars have to swerve around pylons that are half way out in the southbound lane of Highland Avenue after crossing East Kings Highway.
City Councilwoman Levette Fuller is hearing about it from neighbors and passersby.
"They are fed up. This is an environmental hazard. It's visually just depressing. It is infuriating to have to drive or walk by this on a daily basis," Fuller said as she stood near the site.
She says fines could be in order for the property owner.
"I want to be sure that if they do no handle this in a timely fashion. And they're already testing the patience of this entire district. I want to know that they are held to account for the delays. That they are held to account for not doing their due diligence to ensure that their contractor had the appropriate licensing."
Fuller also bemoaned the saga that's lasted for 12 years since the restaurant closed and the building sat vacant.
"The owners of this property have been basically holding us hostage. Now the building has burned down. Now the building is a pile of rubble that needs to be removed. This is the story that we're living with on a daily basis. And we need it to be done," Fuller said.
Awwad complained that neighbors fought efforts to revive the building, such as when there was a plan to turn it into a funeral home.
Langley at DEQ says the asbestos should not pose a danger, "As long as people don't go poking through" the debris.
The Shreveport Fire Department has said it had identified a suspect for the arson. But no one's been arrested.