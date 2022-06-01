PINEVILLE, La. – Weather experts are once again predicting another active Atlantic hurricane season which begins today, June 1, and runs through Nov. 30.
“While it is still early, the prediction from Colorado State University researchers is 19 named storms with nine of them expected to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes which is a Category 3 storm or higher on the hurricane wind scale,” said CLECO's Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability.
“A major hurricane has sustained wind speeds of 111 mph or higher which can cause extended power outages, topple and uproot trees and destroy property,” Robichaux said.
While Cleco’s service area typically sees an increased risk of hurricane activity in August, September or October, storms can form at any time.
“Knowing what to do prior to a hurricane can protect your property, but most importantly having a plan can keep you and your loved ones safe,” said Robichaux.