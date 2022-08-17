PINEVILLE, La. -- Solar panels soon will fill some of the acreage where lignite was once mined in DeSoto Parish.
Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments on Wednesday announced their agreement to build a $250 million solar farm at the former Dolet Hills lignite power plant east of Mansfield. The plant closed in December and eliminated hundreds of jobs.
It's still uncertain how many jobs will be created with the 240 megawatt solar farm that will have an array of panels to collect sunlight and convert it into electricity.
Cleco communications director Jennifer Cahill said it's still early in the process and more details about construction, jobs and the economic impact to DeSoto Parish will be forthcoming.
DeSoto Police Juror Reggie Roe said the companies approached the parish about two years ago with plans for the solar facility. Then, he was told approximately 200 construction jobs may be created, but only a handful of permanent positions are expected.
Still, it's good news for the parish, he said.
DeSoto Parish President Ernel Jones said, “Cleco has been an integral part of the DeSoto Parish community for over 70 years and we look forward to our continued partnership. At the same time, we welcome DESRI and believe the Dolet Hills Solar Project will lead the way for future economic growth in our area."
Exactly how many acres of the former lignite facility will be used for the solar panels is not yet known.
“This solar project is another step forward in Cleco’s journey to becoming Louisiana’s leading clean energy company,” said Bill Fontenot, president and Cleco Corporate Holdings CEO. “This project continues our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint while affordably and reliably serving our customers.”
Pending project approvals, Dolet Hills will boast one of the largest solar facilities in Louisiana and power approximately 45,000 homes.
While Dolet Hills Solar is the first power purchase agreement between the companies, DESRI’s portfolio in Louisiana will now total nearly 700 megawatt in construction and contracted clean power projects.
“DESRI is proud to deliver low-cost, clean, reliable power to Cleco and its customers from this landmark solar energy facility,” said Hy Martin, DESRI chief development officer. “Alongside our partners at Cleco, the project will provide local economic benefits to DeSoto Parish and the surrounding communities for years to come. In addition, the project will replace lignite-fired electricity with renewable power sited on reclaimed mining lands.”