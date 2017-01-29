The definition of a volunteer is person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task. So if time is money then the people who volunteer their time are priceless. There is a golden example of this principal with the North Sabine Parish fire Protection District which is manned entirely by volunteers "We cover approximately 425 square miles out of sixteen fire stations and right under one hundred volunteers." says Fire Chief Nick Spann
From Converse to Zwolle and all areas in between east and west the residents of Sabine parish benefit from the fire and emergency response expertise of this department. Zwolle mayor G.J. "Pie" Martinez states "Oh Lord to have this fire department and see where we have come from the years we only had one truck in the town of Zwolle and the expansion and all this is volunteer work. They don't have to be here and they come in to help our community and they are great."
The North Sabine Fire District owns 42 pieces of equipment and two radio tower repeater sites funded from two ad velorem tax millage. Chief Spann has recently totaled the numbers from last year and tells KTBS "2016 was a busy year for us we had around 600 calls for the year. We had 41 fire alarms. 10 vehicle fires. 87 grass or woods fires. 25 structure fires and we responded to over 350 first responder EMS calls."
The North Sabine Fire District is looking to expand in 2017 "We are in the process now of putting out for bid. We are building a new training facility here in Zwolle." according to Spann.