SHREVEPORT, La. -- Closing arguments will be given this afternoon in the trial of a local rapper charged with a 2020 murder.
Attorneys were scheduled to give closing arguments to jurors around 1:45 p.m. in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s courtroom. Following the jury charge, the panel then will deliberate the fate of Christopher Jerron Dooley, 32, known professionally by his rapper name Hurricane Chris.
The trial began Monday with jury selection, completed the following day with a four man, eight-woman jury empaneled. During the course of the trial the state presented 11 witnesses and the defense offered testimony by two witnesses, including Dooley.
Dooley was indicted by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in October 2020 in connection with the June 19, 2020 slaying of Danzeria Farris Jr., 32, who was shot several times at a Texaco station at Hearne at Hollywood avenues. Dooley also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, which was one of the elements associated with the slaying.
Dooley is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Bill Edwards. He is defended by Alex Washington, Shante Wells and Alex Washington III.