BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday.
While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo by workers at two motels in Bossier City. He is also charged in the case of prescription drug fraud.
KTBS found four -- possibly five -- different Facebook profiles for him. He always lists his work as self-employed.
But of late, he allegedly worked for Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, who is also president of the police officer's union. A KTBS trusted source says Sanford hired Morehead to do phone solicitations, raising money for the union and bogus charities. The FBI alleges that money was used to fraudulently obtain prescription painkillers.
Morehead worked out of motels. KTBS learned that he stayed for at least the last month at the Crown Inn on Airline Drive near Interstate 20. A worker there says he saw Sanford pick up and drop off Morehead.
Morehead also stayed across the tracks just to the north at the Motel 6 for a time this year, according to a management team member there.
Right now, Morehead and Sanford are in Caddo Correctional Center. They go back before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing. That's when more details about the case will be released.