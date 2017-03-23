NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard says four men have been rescued from a disabled boat in Drum Bay.
The Coast Guard said in a statement that they were notified of the emergency late Wednesday night. After losing communications with the boat, the Coast Guard launched a helicopter crew from New Orleans to help the four men.
Authorities said a rescue swimmer was dropped into the water, and the four men were hoisted to the aircraft and then taken to get medical treatment early Thursday morning.
The Coast Guard said all four men were in stable condition.