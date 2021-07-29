HOUMA, La. - The Coast Guard is scheduled to conduct a formal public hearing starting Monday in Houma to consider evidence related to the capsizing of the Liftboat Seacor Power and the loss of 13 of its 19 crewmembers.
The National Transportation Safety Board is the leading agency in the Seacor Power investigation, and will participate in the Coast Guard public hearing, but will produce an independent report with its own findings.
The Seacor Power capsized April 13 approximately seven miles south of Port Fourchon in the Gulf of Mexico with 19 crewmembers aboard. Six crewmembers were initially rescued, and six were recovered unresponsive during the course of the response.
Coast Guard boat and aircrews, local agencies, and good Samaritans searched for a cumulative 175 hours, covering more than 9,200 square nautical miles, over the course of six days before suspending the search for the remaining seven crewmembers April 19.