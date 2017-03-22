VENICE, La. (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard says its crews are responding to an oil spill on the lower Mississippi River that left an estimated 840 gallons of crude oil in the water.
Coast Guard officials said early Wednesday that the spill happened southwest of Venice, Louisiana.
The Coast Guard said skimming vessels, boom and other materials were being used to reduce the spread of oil and collect oil from the water's surface. It planned to conduct a flight over the area on Wednesday to assess the situation.