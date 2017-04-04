The sentence is official, and as expected, Shreveport restaurant owner Mark Colby is going to prison for life.
Tuesday, Colby was formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing girlfriend and business partner Angela Godley.
Colby, 60, was convicted back on Friday, March 24 of the September 2014 slaying of Godley, 53, in the Shreve Island home the two shared. Her body was found in the laundry room of their house in the 1900 block of Bayou Drive. She had been shot several times in the upper body.
The two were partners in the Noble Savage Tavern in downtown Shreveport. Colby fled to Mexico after the shooting but was found and arrested several days later.