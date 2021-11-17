SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's been six years since the family of Kenneth Cole last spoke with him by phone. Today, they are renewing their plea for help in locating the missing man.
Caddo deputies say there has been no word from Cole and no sightings since he was reported missing on Nov. 21, 2015. His car was found at the Shreveport Goodwill on West 70th Street shortly after he was reported missing.
The last time Cole’s family had contact with him was on Nov. 16, 2015. He purchased a plane ticket to Las Vegas and was to leave four days later, but he didn’t make the flight. He had plans to move to Alaska with a friend but didn’t make it there either.
Cole's last known address was in the 2200 block of Soda Lake Circle in Shreveport. Detectives said there were no obvious signs of foul play in his case, but lack of evidence has provided no clues as to where he might be.
Anyone with information about Cole, his activities in November 2015, or where he might be is urged to contact Det. Jeremy Edward at the Caddo Sheriff’s Detective’s Office at 681-0700.