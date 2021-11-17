SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Wednesday afternoon, our next cold front was crossing southeastern Oklahoma headed to the ArkLaTex.
By 7 p.m., the boundary is forecast to be near Texarkana. Some showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm are possible.
Fortunately, the Storm Prediction Center is not expecting severe weather!
At 10 p.m., the front could be in Magnolia, Arkansas and stretching into east Texas.
By midnight, the boundary is forecast in Shreveport.
At 4 a.m., the cold front should be in Toledo Bend.
At sunrise, the front is expected to be south of the area with rain coming to an end.
Clouds slowly clear by Thursday afternoon.
Forecast rain amounts should be a quarter inch or less.
Fall-like weather returns Friday and Saturday behind the front. Lows will be in the 30s and highs in the 60s.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast