Surface Map for Wednesday Afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Wednesday afternoon, our next cold front was crossing southeastern Oklahoma headed to the ArkLaTex.

7 PM Wednesday Forecast

By 7 p.m., the boundary is forecast to be near Texarkana.  Some showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm are possible.

Severe Weather Forecast for Wednesday Night

Fortunately, the Storm Prediction Center is not expecting severe weather!

10 PM Wednesday Forecast

At 10 p.m., the front could be in Magnolia, Arkansas and stretching into east Texas.

Midnight Thursday Forecast

By midnight, the boundary is forecast in Shreveport.

4 AM Thursday Forecast

At 4 a.m., the cold front should be in Toledo Bend.

7 AM Thursday Forecast

At sunrise, the front is expected to be south of the area with rain coming to an end.

Midday Thursday Forecast

Clouds slowly clear by Thursday afternoon.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Forecast rain amounts should be a quarter inch or less.

7 Day Forecast

Fall-like weather returns Friday and Saturday behind the front.  Lows will be in the 30s and highs in the 60s.

