SHREVEPORT, La. - Weather change is on the way as shown on Friday afternoon's Water Vapor image. The jet stream is carving out a trough in the western US with embedded disturbances coming toward us. Our heat ridge has shifted to the east coast. So, cooler weather with an increasing rain chance is the outlook for this weekend.
Here is this weekend's forecast timeline:
A cold front approaches the I-30 corridor on Saturday morning.
During the afternoon, showers and storms spread south in east Texas and cover Oklahoma and Arkansas.
By Saturday night, most of the area has a good chance of rain.
The front moves through by Sunday morning.
A few showers linger into Sunday afternoon behind the front.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch.
As for severe weather, the risk is Slight for Saturday afternoon and evening according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video.