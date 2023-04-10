SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front is forecast to push through the ArkLaTex late Friday night into Saturday. As a result, showers and thunderstorms are possible. It's too early to determine the severe potential according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and isolated storms may show up scattered across the south by Friday afternoon.
Rain is possible Saturday morning with the front moving into the I-30 corridor.
The front slides south into Toledo Bend that afternoon with showers and storms.
Storms departs the ArkLaTex by early Sunday.
