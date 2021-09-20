SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker, a cold front out west in Oklahoma and Texas is heading toward the ArkLaTex.
By Tuesday morning, it should be in southeast Oklahoma.
During the lunch hour, the front is forecast near Shreveport.
The cold front pushes into southern Toledo Bend in the late afternoon.
Clearing and cooler weather follows Tuesday evening.
Clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s are forecast early Wednesday.
Sunshine, cool and dry weather are expected that afternoon with highs in the 70s-80s. Fall officially starts at 2:20 p.m.
Predicted rainfall with the cold front ranges from barely enough to measure in east Texas to nearly 2 inches in northeast Louisiana.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast