Monday Night Surface Weather Map
Monday Night Surface Weather Map

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker, a cold front out west in Oklahoma and Texas is heading toward the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday Morning Forecast

By Tuesday morning, it should be in southeast Oklahoma.

Tuesday Midday Forecast

During the lunch hour, the front is forecast near Shreveport.

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

The cold front pushes into southern Toledo Bend in the late afternoon.

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clearing and cooler weather follows Tuesday evening.

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s are forecast early Wednesday.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine, cool and dry weather are expected that afternoon with highs in the 70s-80s.  Fall officially starts at 2:20 p.m.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Predicted rainfall with the cold front ranges from barely enough to measure in east Texas to nearly 2 inches in northeast Louisiana.

RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments