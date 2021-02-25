SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who died early last week during a time of record cold has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
James Delbert Cunningham, a 61-year-old homeless man, was found dead at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 15 outside a building in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue near downtown Shreveport. Investigation suggests the cause of death to have been hypothermia.
Cunningham was positively identified through fingerprint comparison by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.