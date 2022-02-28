BATON ROUGE, La. - Both enrollment and participation in TOPS are down at Louisiana public colleges and universities, setting off alarms among higher education leaders.
The coronavirus pandemic and multiple hurricanes in 2020 and 2021 are likely culprits, but not necessarily the only ones.
"It is hard to say that this is strictly pandemic," said Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed. "I think it is the result of multiple disruptions."
Enrollment at public colleges dropped 2.6% for the fall of 2021, according to preliminary data presented last week to the state Board of Regents. That mirrors the national decline of 2.7% in the student count.
In addition, 3.1% fewer students eligible for the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS, were paid last fall and 3.4% less when private and cosmetology schools are added.
TOPS is also in line for its first standstill budget – $330 million – since the scholarship program was launched nearly a quarter of a century ago.
