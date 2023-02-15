SHREVEPORT, La. - Because of a decline in U.S. birthrates during the Great Recession, experts are predicting college enrollments will begin to decline by 2025, possibly as much as 15 percent across the country.
In the state of Louisiana, that decline has already begun. Over the last decade, undergraduate enrollment has dropped from almost 220,000 in 2012 to 201,000 in 2022.
"Not only do we a see a shrinking number of students in terms of just real numbers, but we are seeing a decline in the number who are just going directly to college. So that's a double whammy for us as well as less males participating," said Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana Higher Education commissioner.
According to the Louisiana Board of Regents, most of the decline has been in the state's two-year colleges.