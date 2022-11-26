NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus celebrated its 45th anniversary by awarding 11 scholarships to students from Southern University and Grambling State University.
Presidents of both schools were on hand at the LLBC's 37th Annual Bayou Classic Scholarship Jazz Brunch, along with Governor John Bel Edwards.
"We're working toward voter registration, higher education, infrastructure, and many, many things that affects people of color," said Rep. Vincent Pierre, who also serves as LLBC Chairman. "Indeed, we are just super excited that we're able to provide this great opportunity for scholarships. Higher education is really important. And the key to it, is to provide scholarships for students who can't afford to it on their own."
Rep. Vanessa LaFleur from Baton Rouge stressed the need for public support for the scholarship programs.
The scholarships were given out prior to the kickoff of the Bayou Classic.