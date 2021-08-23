Kappa Sigma member AJ Blessing, right, an LSU sophomore, gets his COVID-19 shot from La. Army National Guard Spc. Amber Haney, left, on Monday, August 16, 2021, inside the fraternity house for Kappa Sigma's Gamma Chapter, at a vaccination event held there In collaboration with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and the Governor's Office. (Photo by Travis Spradling, The Advocate)