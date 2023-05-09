WASHINGTON, D.C. - In an effort to help families make more informed decisions about college, two senators from opposing parties have come together to introduce the College Transparency Act.
Republican U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democrat U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts believe families need access to more information from colleges, information that is currently not readily available.
Choosing where to go to college and what to study can be a daunting task for students and their families. With so many options and factors to consider, it's easy to become overwhelmed. However, the College Transparency Act aims to change that by providing families with more information about individual colleges.
"If a student wants to go to this college to study engineering, they should know their likelihood of graduating in engineering from that college, how much they're gonna make, and how much they're gonna borrow to get that degree, and compare that to a separate college," said Cassidy. "Students should be able to compare those two things."
If the bill passes, it will create a user-friendly website where families can get answers to key questions around student success at individual colleges. This will allow families to compare colleges and make more informed decisions about where to go to college and what to study.