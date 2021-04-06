RUSTON, LA - 2020 was a very unusual year in many ways and the college experience was not immune.
With graduation season approaching many colleges and universities are looking to the fall and trying to get back to normal.
Many schools around the ArkLaTex have made announcements or informed their faculty that they they will return to face to face classes for the vast majority of classes. They want to increase student engagement and activities on campus and try to give students what they envisioned when going to college.
"We are anticipating that the campus experience, that the student experience will mirror pre-pandemic experience with regard to in person classes, student organizations, attendance at athletic events. Obviously we'll be governed by the state and whatever state regulations are in place. It is our intention within our community that we are going to do everything we can to return back to a normal university college experience for our students that are arriving this fall," said Tre'e George, Director of Undergrad Admissions at Louisiana Tech University
And, even though there is a push for a return to normalcy, many of the institutions are planning on keeping social distancing and face covering policies in place as much as possible as the fight against the coronavirus continues.