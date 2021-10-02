BROKEN BOW, Okla. - A fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 70 near Tebo Jones Road, approximately 2.5 miles south of Broken Bow, Oklahoma. The collision happened shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Tommy Moor, 66, of Horatio, Arkansas was transported to McCurtain County Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead due to trunk internal injuries.
Moor's passengers, Ray Moor, 40, and Amy Moor, 43, of Horatio, Arkansas were also transported to McCurtain County Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, Willie Young Jr., 38, of Idabel, Oklahoma was treated and released at the scene.
The cause of the accident is currently unknown and the investigation continues.