BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City, Barksdale Air Force Base, and our nation have lost a legend.
Col. Steve dePyssler passed away Saturday morning, just four days after turning 101 years old.
His son, Bruce dePyssler, tells KTBS that the retired colonel died in a hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Colonel “D,” as he was known, was the only known American to serve in four wars, dating back to World War II with the Army in Europe. He served 38 years total active duty, including a transfer to the Air Force. He specialized in logistics.
But he said he did more as a retiree than he ever did in the military. He worked in Barksdale’s Retirees Office for 40 years, serving as its director more than 30 years. He volunteered daily in the office, right up until the coronavirus lockdown in March.
Last November, Barksdale named its 2 nd Mission Support Group Building in his honor.
He made sure Air Force retirees got their V-A benefits, as well as widows. He said his goal was to help at least one person every day.
He’s survived by his wife of 75 years, Gloria.
"The greatest man I have ever know passed this morning at 101 yrs old. Such an icon," said Mike Kaplan, MSgt, USAF ret., in an email to KTBS. "I first met him in the winter/spring of 2002, I was the Base Multimedia at Barksdale, and have been honored to serve him every day of my life. We have remained close friends ever since, and though he stopped sending his Christmas letters to everyone, as he was "getting old", he still sent me one every year.. We lost the most celebrated man most of us have ever known."