SHREVEPORT,La.--Dress in blue day is on Friday to raise awareness about colon cancer.
Colorectal cancer survivor Andrea Bauer says in her case a colonoscopy wasn't the go-to procedure because she was so young. Bauer was diagnosed at 35 and says people are never too young to be diagnosed so it is best to get screened.
The National Cancer Institute agrees saying colorectal cancer is rising rapidly among young adults.
"The big push is to get insurance companies to say we know this is important, we know more and more young people are being diagnosed and it behooves us to screen these people because screenings are cheaper than chemotherapy, or surgery, or radiation or any of the things that go into it," said Bauer.
45 is the new approved age for testing but insurance companies don't have to start implementing the change until 2023.