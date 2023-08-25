BOSSIER CITY, La. - A big day at Barksdale Air Force Base as command of the Eighth Air Force was handed over to a new leader.
"It's a big day for the whole community because the mighty Eighth Air Force and the command are so important not just to our community but to the whole world for the safety of the United States, the safety of people all over the world," said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.
The historic Eighth Air Force is now in the command of U.S. Air Force Major General Jason Armagost. He has more than 30 years of experience in the Air Force, four of which he's served at Barksdale Air Force Base.
"So I've flown all the bombers, know the community very well and really have enjoyed it. It's been a very rewarding career path,” said Armagost.
He's excited to take command of this unit that's been in existence since WWII and has been based at Barksdale since 1975.
"It's a fantastic tradition. It's a fantastic organization. And the support we've all gotten from this community is really kind of what makes it really special,” said Armagost.
He has big plans.
"So the legacy is really important, but it's also a little bit of a burden, right? It helps us to aspire to greater and bigger things as well. And so it's a really important time right now to transition old airplanes to newer airplanes,” said Armagost.
The communities of Shreveport and Bossier City will be supporting him and the unit.
"It's good to have a good relationship with Barksdale, with Bossier City. And we always, you know, do things together," said Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler.