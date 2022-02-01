BARKSDALE AFB, La -- Happy 80th birthday to the Mighty 8th!
Barksdale Air Force base celebrated the milestone for the 8th Air Force. Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara cut the ceremonial birthday cake with the 8th Air Force's youngest airman, Mikayla Barber.
The 8th Air Force was established in World War II. The nation's vital heavy bomber component has been based at Barksdale since 1975, and is now part of Global Strike Command.
Gen. Gebara told the crowd gathered outside headquarters that just as the Mighty 8th has evolved over the last eight decades, from conflict to conflict, more change is coming.
"I'm here to tell you that we are at that crossroads again. As we look to the future of the Mighty 8th Air Force and Air Force Global Strike Command, the organization of tomorrow will look very different than it does today. And it's going to happen within the next couple of years," Gen. Gebara said.
He explained to reporters that the U.S. is shifting from the era of the War on Terror to one of "great power competition" with adversaries like Russia, China and North Korea.
Gen. Gebara says that will include more modernization of our B-52 fleet to last into the 2050's.