SHREVEPORT, La. -- Residents who live in Caddo Commission District 6 have until the end of the day Friday to be considered for that vacant seat.
The commission is accepting resumes to replace former Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne, who resigned this month following his conviction on wire and income tax fraud charges.
The resumes will be distributed to the commissioners to review. The new commissioner will be selected at the Nov. 29 meeting.
Whomever is picked will serve on an interim basis. A special election will be called next year to fill out the remainder of Cawthorne's term.